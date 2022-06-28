Historians take a walk through past

KINGSWEAR historians were treated to an interesting walk around Churston Ferris, led by local lecturer John Risdon.

During the hottest day of the year so far the group of 16 walked around the ancient village, including a visit to the church with its famous Agatha Christie window. John explained how Churston had been an important point on the trade routes that ran across the country and Mediterranean goods had been landed at the nearby cove. An ancient cross that had stood on a cross-roads was recovered and restored in 2002, and the group was able to view it standing in the graveyard.

John introduced the group to Churston farmer David Fish. He said: “When I was a student at Exeter University studying history, geology and geography, my final thesis was an in-depth study of a local farm and I choose Churston Home farm. There I met farmer David Fish who became a lifelong friend. “

David told the group how he was an amateur archaeologist and used to walk his fields picking up artefacts left by previous generations. Some of his finds have featured in exhibitions at the British Museum.

John had been given four ancient arrowheads dating from Neolithic times and he passed them around the group to demonstrate the different technics used over a long period of time.

Kingswear Historians member Eileen Parkes said: “I’m fascinated about how the tiny arrowheads have survived over thousands of years just lying in a field. It’s possible to see how the techniques improved as the people became more skilful.”