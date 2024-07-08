Most famous is the spectre of the Pilchard that guests should beware - notorious smuggler Tom Crocker, who was shot in the 1500s in the pub’s doorway. His ghost is said to wander the island in search of his lost treasure, causing mischief to visitors along the way. The Pilchard’s front door is known to unlock itself on occasion, with locals reporting sensations of being pushed through the doorway and other supernatural phenomena. The legend is now celebrated annually on 14 August, as the Tom Crocker Day Festival, for those who want to experience the island’s history first-hand!