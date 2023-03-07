Liam Barber of Brixham pleaded guilty of failing to stop after an accident between his car and a Waitrose van in Stoke Gabriel on 15 June 2022.
The 24-year-old of Briseham Close also admitted driving a blue Vauxhall Astra without a driving licence or insurance at Aish Road on the same date.
For the first offence he received a community order to undergo a six month drug rehabilitation treatment, and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within a 12 month period.
He was also banned from driving for six months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95, and £85 costs.
For driving without insurance Barber was fined £120. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.