On behalf of Dartmouth Town Council, Mayor David Wells recently presented various prestigious awards to four outstanding individuals from the HM Coastguard Dartmouth for their exceptional service and unwavering bravery in keeping the community safe.
Keith Langworthy was awarded a Thirty Year Service Certificate, a well-deserved recognition of his dedicated commitment to the Coastguard and the community over the years.
His three decades of service have had a significant impact on the safety and well-being of the people of Dartmouth and beyond.
This milestone marks a career defined by hard work, perseverance, and selfless dedication to public service.
In addition to Keith’s long-standing service recognition, Keith Langworthy, Kevin Langworthy, and Jack Handley were each presented with a Coronation Medal in recognition of their outstanding contributions to public service. These medals symbolize the high regard in which they are held for their continuous, heroic efforts to protect and assist the public in times of need.
Alongside the service and medal awards, Keith, Kevin, Jack, and Abigail Tucker—another dedicated member of HM Coastguard Dartmouth—were each presented with Commendations for their courageous actions during a recent cliff top rescue.
The team responded to an incident at a site that the RNLI was unable to reach, showcasing their remarkable teamwork, skill, and bravery.
Their quick response and selfless efforts ultimately made a life-saving difference for those involved.
Dartmouth Town Council and the entire community are incredibly proud of the HM Coastguard Dartmouth team for their tireless dedication to the safety of our town and surrounding areas.
The courage displayed by Keith, Kevin, Jack, and Abigail exemplifies the very best of public service, and their efforts continue to inspire.
Cllr Wells said: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to these exceptional individuals for all they do to keep us safe.
“You are true local heroes!”