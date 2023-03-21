A HOLLYWOOD film star will be making a headline appearance at Chagstock festival, the organiser has confirmed.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known for lead roles in A Few Good Men, The Lost Boys and the hit TV series ‘24’, will go truly off script in favour of six strings with his band in July.
Sutherland’s performances have impressed some big names in the southwest, having been asked to support Teignmouth rockers Muse, and having played at Glastonbury festival.
He will take to the stage on the Friday of Chagstock, joining Saturday headliners, Maximo Park.
Sutherland began a small record label called Ironworks in 2002. The goal of this label was to record local musicians and distribute their music at a time when the music industry was going through a monumental shift.
In 2015 Sutherland decided to perform two songs he had initially written for other artists to record. His first album grew organically from those recordings. Two songs became four and four grew into six. The songs would eventually become Kiefer Sutherland’s debut album: Down in a Hole.
He has gone on to record best-selling albums since, including last year’s Bloor Street and 2019’s Reckless and Me, which was thehighest selling debut Country album that year.
Sutherland says of the 11 tracks that make up the album: 'It’s the closest thing I’ve ever had to a journal or diary. All of these songs are pulled from my own personal experiences.
'There is something very satisfying about being able to look back on my own life, good times and bad, and express those sentiments in music.
'As much as I have enjoyed the writing and recording process, I am experiencing great joy now being able to play these songs to a live audience, which was something I hadn’t counted on.'
Upon announcing the booking, Simon Ford, Chagstock festival organiser, said: 'We’ve had some amazing artists play over the years but I am particularly pleased about welcoming Kiefer and his band.
'His songs are amazing. I know his music will go down a storm with our audience and I can’t wait for him to take to the stage.'
Tickets are still available for the shindig which is held July 21 – 22. The annual festival will host a number of artists big-and-small over two stages which alternate performances, meaning you never have to miss a performance.
While many upcoming local artists will perform at the festival’s Live Lounge stage, showcasing some of the best homegrown talent.
The festival is a family favourite and welcomes revellers of all ages. Tickets and more line-up announcements can be found at www.chagstock.info