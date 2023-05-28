GLOBAL rock superstars Muse, best known at Teignmouth’s finest musical export, were back on Devon soil last night (Saturday).
Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium was the venue for the gig, part of band’s Will of the People world tour, and it proved to be a show featuring jaw-dropping effects, awe-inspiring lighting and a sound that bit straight through your soul.
Mid-Devon Advertiser photojournalist Steve Pope was one of several journalists invited to attend the gig - along with over 25,000 fans who’d made the pilgrimage to the Pilgrims’ home ground to worship at the music altar of the Teignmouth trio.