This year we will be selling HCW “merch”to mark our 50th Anniversary. Limited amounts of tee shirts, sweatshirts, bucket hats and tote bags will be featured on our website and there will be a stall in the square from the Saturday morning. All drinks purchased over the Weekend will be sold in Festival style reusable cups at a cost of £1. The surplus proceeds from HCW will be distributed between local charitable concerns as in previous years. We rely on donations to keep HCW going as a mainly free family fun event and we are really grateful to our event sponsors and donors. There are various ways of donating over the Weekend via our Collection Tins or Sum Up Machines and QR code on the programmes or our website.