South Brent’s community came out in force last weekend planting the first 2,500 trees for a new 65-acre community woodland.
The newly named Hope Wood is part of South Hams District Council’s priority to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, and to plant one tree for every resident in the South Hams.
It was a bright Saturday morning, when scores of South Brent volunteers donned their wellies to help plant their own tree.
During the day, South Hams District Council Leader, Cllr Julian Brazil, along with Ross Kennerley of Sustainable South Brent proudly unveiled Hope Wood, named by the South Brent community. The name, together with an information board, details plans for the future woodland.
Leader of South Hams District Council, Cllr Julian Brazil, says: “Hope Wood is a very fitting name as we face challenges with the climate and biodiversity. I won’t be here to see these magnificent trees mature but my grandchildren and future generations will.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to becoming net zero as a district by 2050. Planting these first trees marks the start of us planting a tree for every resident of the South Hams and a chance for us to make a difference.
“It’s the culmination of hard work and partnership working towards a common goal. Sustainable South Brent has been a fantastic partner, as have the Woodland Trust and Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest - together we are making a difference, with the help of DEFRA funding.
“But a big thank you must go to the local community. Without the incredible support of South Brent’s volunteers and others who have helped make this happen, we wouldn’t get very far, so thank you for digging in. Literally!”
Ross Kennerley of Sustainable South Brent says: “It has been great to start the planting of this fantastic new woodland. Sustainable South Brent is enormously grateful to the District Council, and all the other organisations who have been involved.
“The planting is the start of a long-term commitment by local residents and volunteers to plant nearly 25,000 trees in the woodland – as well as creating areas for food production, an orchard and a tree nursery.
“This really will be a place for nature and people to enjoy and thrive.”
Director of the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest, Kathryn Deeney, says: “The Community Forest is excited to support South Brent with the start of over 20,000 trees to be planted over the next two years. "
Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust, Eleanor Lewis, says: “A large part of the Woodland Trust’s work is supporting landowners to increase tree cover on their land, whether community woods like this or farmers incorporating trees into their farming systems.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Hope Wood to create a planting plan and provide the UK and Ireland Source and Grown native trees, though our MOREwoods scheme.”