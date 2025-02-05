Staff at Nuffield Health Plymouth Hospital have raised £5,929.49 for Dartmoor Search and Rescue, providing vital support to the local charity’s life-saving operations.
This contribution will go towards purchasing essential new equipment, helping the charity’s team of volunteers to carry out rescue missions in the challenging Dartmoor terrain.
The staff at Nuffield Health Plymouth Hospital worked tirelessly to fundraise for their chosen charity which relies entirely on donations to stay in operation.
The hospital staff’s fundraising efforts have been exceptional, by organising monthly initiatives to generate funds and raise awareness for the essential work carried out by the charity.
One of the fundraising highlights was the charity fashion show.
The event was held at the Nuffield Health Devonshire Health & Racquets Club.
It was an evening full of fun and generosity.
Staff members donated their unwanted partywear, such as ballgowns, clutch bags, and high heels.
These items were auctioned off to raise money for the cause.
The event, held in November ahead of the festive party season, raised an incredible £2,207.40 in just one evening, demonstrating the strong community support for both the hospital and the charity.
In addition to the fashion show, the hospital’s fundraising activities included bake sales, raffles, and a monthly staff lottery—all of which played a significant role in reaching the final amount. The total raised surpassed expectations, enabling the Dartmoor Search and Rescue charity to invest in vital equipment and technology.
The funds raised by Nuffield Health Plymouth staff will directly contribute to the purchase of communication equipment, improving coordination during rescue operations. Furthermore, due to the success of their fundraising efforts, the charity will also be able to acquire drone equipment—an investment that will significantly enhance their ability to respond to emergencies and save lives.
Neil Parsons, a volunteer with Dartmoor Search and Rescue, said:
"Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Plymouth would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Nuffield Health Plymouth for choosing us as their charity of the year. The generous funds raised will be used to enhance our team and interagency communications, helping us continue our vital work. Our mission is clear: to relieve suffering and distress for those endangered by accidents or natural hazards, primarily within the moorland areas. We aim to provide secure and efficient search and rescue operations while promoting moorland safety and awareness across the community."
Nuffield Health Plymouth Hospital is also proud to announce that their charity of the year for 2025 will be Give a Child a Chance, another local charity dedicated to supporting children and young people in the community.
The hospital’s ongoing commitment to supporting these vital causes highlights the significant role they play in improving lives both locally and beyond.
For those who would like to support Dartmoor Search and Rescue’s life-saving work, donations can be made directly through their website. Additionally, the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year—the Dartmoor Prison Break Challenge—is coming up in May, where participants will face an exciting and challenging adventure to raise funds and awareness.