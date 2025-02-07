A local housebuilder has been praised as a ‘Great Neighbour’ for supporting a special needs school in Dartington.
Bidwell Brook School, which serves children with special educational needs, is once again able to enjoy its cherished outdoor space thanks to the support of local housebuilder Baker Estates.
Following a few days of torrential rain that left the school’s outdoor learning area flooded and unusable, they answered the school’s call for help, and restored the space to provide a year-round safe environment for outdoor activities.
For the children of Bidwell Brook, the outdoor space is a vital setting where they engage in hands-on learning activities such as woodwork and other outdoor skills, which contribute greatly to their development and well-being. After the persistent rain rendered the area unsafe and led to its closure, Vicky Stephenson, Rural Skills Lead at Bidwell Brook School, reached out to Baker Estates, who are currently building at St Mary’s - a new housing community in Dartington.
They swiftly organised resources alongside Champion Groundworks, its trusted groundwork partner, and transformed the flooded area into a durable, all-weather outdoor space that Bidwell Brook’s students can enjoy all year round.
Vicky Stephenson expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Baker Estates and Champion, noting the speed and efficiency of the team’s response: “We are over the moon.
“The transformation of our outdoor space has been remarkable, and we couldn’t have done it without the generosity and hard work of Baker Estates and Champion. They have been great neighbours and have gone above and beyond.
“As you would expect, the children are thrilled to be back outside learning and creating, regardless of the weather. We’re so grateful for such wonderful community support.”
“We were more than happy to help,” said Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates. “We’re committed to being a good neighbour and support the communities where we build.”