The impressive tall ship Tenacious sailed into Dartmouth today (Thursday April 27) nine days after leaving Bermuda.
A total of 30 guests are enjoying the month-long trip on the Jubilee Sailing Trust’s ship, ranging in age from 17 to 83.
They are due to arrive back in Portland on Sunday, where Tenacious will undergo two weeks of planned maintenance before starting its summer season cruising around the UK.
The charity’s voyages are for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities and are designed to give everyone the opportunity to explore their potential through adventures on the high seas.
Tanya Knowlton of the charity said: “The crew and guests have sailed Tenacious back from Bermuda. It’s a massive trip, one of our longes.
“By the time they are back in Portland they will have been on board for 32 days. .
“We cater for all abilities, disabled and non-disabled people, and they do everything to keep the ship moving including going on watch, helping out in the galley and on the ship.
“Our summer season this year starts 19 May, when we will be sailing around the UK.
“We don’t have any scheduled stops in Dartmouth but there is a good chance we will go there again because the captain’s both like going in.
“They are big fans and the voyage crew too like it when we stop in there because it’s nice and pretty.”
SV Tenacious is currently the only sea-going tall ship in the world that can be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including disabled people, those with mental health conditions or long-term ill-health issues, and the socially isolated.
Among the many accessible features found onboard are wheelchair lifts and wide decks that provide equal and easy access throughout the ship; a speaking compass that enables those with visual impairments to steer the ship; power assisted steering and a joystick for people with limited dexterity; unique ascender systems that allow wheelchair users to experience ‘life aloft’ up our masts and signage in braille, guidance tracks, tactile stair strips and raised directional arrows on handrails for people with visual impairments.