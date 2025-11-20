Dartmoor woke up to a pretty covering of snow this morning after a band of snow passed over the area overnight.

Here are some of the stunning pictures taken by some keen photographers out with a camera this morning.

The beauty of Dartmoor in the snow at Princetown at sunrise today. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer ( Helen Jackson )

A snowy day dawns on Dartmoor. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer ( Helen Jackson )

The sun rising over the Dartmoor snow. Photo: Mark Shackleton. ( Mark Shackleton )

This morning at sunrise, Mark Shackleton photographed snow drifting across the moor. ( Mark Shackleton )

Snow decorating a Dartmoor forest. Photo by Mark Shackleton. ( Mark Shackleton )

Snow at Princetown gave students a day off school, closing the village primary and stopping locals getting to Tavistock College. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer ( Helen Jackson )

Snowy roads at Princetown which closed the local school. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer ( Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer )

Night time in the snow at Princetown, the phone box looking picturesque. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer. ( Nighttime in the snow at Princetown with phone box. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer. )

The beauty of Dartmoor in the snow. ( Submitted )

Morning beauty of Dartmoor in the snow. ( Submitted )