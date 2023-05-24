South Hams District Council announced its new Council structure for the next four-year term at its Annual Council meeting on May 25.
Cllr Julian Brazil, Ward Member for Stokenham, has been named as Leader of the Council, with Cllr Dan Thomas, Ward Member for Newton and Yealmpton, chosen as his Deputy Leader.
Cllr Julian Brazil, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: “I’m very excited to be elected as the new Leader, it’s a real honour.
‘‘I’m also really excited about delivering our manifesto and our plans for the District Council.
“We intend to be an inclusive Council and not worry about people’s political allegiances; we’re interested in people who want to work for their communities.
We will be stronger together and therefore we will be asking all councillors, from all parties to work with us to deliver what our communities want.
“Our top priority is going to be local housing.
‘‘It’s a massive issue for many people in the South Hams and that has a knock-on effect to our businesses, schools and hospitals. Keyworkers and carers can’t afford to live here, so that’s a massive area that we need to do something about and try to deliver.
“The other area of course, is the environment and the biodiversity crisis. This will take time and we will need to review our Joint Local Plan, but we will be looking to produce zero carbon houses and we will be looking to enhance and increase biodiversity at every opportunity.
“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Judy Pearce, despite our political differences we had many of the same aims.
‘‘She achieved a lot and many of the plans and processes she put in place, we will continue.
‘‘So, thank you to her and thank you to all of the other councillors who worked hard for their communities.
“Exciting times ahead!”
The Chairman announced for the coming year will be Cllr Guy Pannell, Ward Member for South Brent.
An active member of his local community, Cllr Pannell, said: “I feel greatly privileged to be invited to perform the role of Civic leader of South Hams District Council for the coming year.
‘‘It’s an honour I certainly didn’t anticipate when my wife, Cathie, and I arrived to live in the South Hams more than 50 years ago.
“With so many new members of the Council on all sides after the recent election I feel we are in for an exciting and stimulating year. I am sure we will all want to work in the best interest of the South Hams and our residents, and I will do my best to foster a spirit of cooperation, albeit with some lively political debate.’’
The full list is available at https://www.southhams.gov.uk/