An evening reception is to be held at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
It’s on Saturday July 29 between 6pm and 8pm at The Captain’s House.
The event is being held in aid of the Dart Lifeboat Station Appeal.
Drinks and canapes will be served and there will be music by the BRNC Volunteer Band Clarinet Quintet.
The BRNC museum will be open for those who wish to learn more abouth the history of the College and tours will also be available for a donation to Dart RNLI.
Dress is smart casual and parking is available on the parade ground.