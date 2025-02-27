Yealm Estuary to Moor Wildlife Corridor are inviting people to join in the fun of tree planting at Trap House in Yealmpton PL8 2HR on Friday March 7 and Saturday March 8 from 9.30am.
Your help, if only for an hour or two, would be a great help in the project to connect fragmented habitats for nature recovery.
The funding has come from the Yealm Erme Species Survival Programme coordinated by ParkLife SW CIC.
If you have the time they could also do with help laying out material and the planting plan the day before at the same time and place.
If you would like to help you can contact Charles the YEM Terrestrial Coordinator on 07931 664209 or ep-mail [email protected]