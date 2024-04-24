Salcombe Brewery Co. is thrilled to reveal that both its Lifesaver and Island Street Porter beers have won gold at the recent SIBA SW Regional Awards, with the latter also picking up a silver in the Champion Cask category and a Best in Class Award.
Head Brewer, Sam Beaman comments: “These awards are a fantastic reward for the hard work that the team at Salcombe Brewery has put into producing top class beer. We are delighted with Lifesaver’s gold and ecstatic with Island Street Porter’s three awards, which make it our most decorated beer to date.
Last year it won Gold and Best Porter at the World Beer Awards.”
The SIBA Independent Beer Awards represent the very best beer from the UK’s independent brewers and are judged by fellow brewers and industry experts, making these awards the “Brewers’ Choice” awards in the UK. The SIBA Independent Beer Awards are run across SIBA’s eight geographical regions, with the champions from each region, which include Island Street Porter for the South West, moving forwards to the National competition at BeerX.
Island Street Porter is a carefully crafted, velvety, delicately bitter porter with just a hint of sweetness. Eight different malts combine to suggest dark chocolate, coffee and black cherry, while the aroma pleasingly suggests Black Forest gateau.
Lifesaver is a deep chestnut coloured ale with a sweet chocolatey aroma.
Salcombe Brewery produces a range of premium cask ale and keg products at its innovative Estuary View brewery which nestles above the Salcombe Estuary.