A group of enthusiastic Year 10 students from KCC recently had the opportunity to attend an inspiring "It All Adds Up" event at the prestigious University of Oxford’s Mathematical Institute.
This exciting day of talks, activities, and problem-solving sessions was designed to encourage young women to pursue mathematics education and careers, offering a glimpse into life as a student at one of the world’s leading academic institutions.
The event featured engaging lectures from Oxford professors, interactive problem-solving challenges, and discussions with current Oxford students about their experiences studying at one of the most renowned universities in the world.
The Kingsbridge students left feeling inspired and motivated to continue their studies in mathematics, making the most of the opportunity to explore future possibilities in the subject.
The day was not only an opportunity to delve deeper into mathematics but also a chance to break down barriers and encourage more young women to consider a future in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"We are incredibly proud of our Year 10 students for taking part in such an inspiring event. “The experience of attending lectures at the University of Oxford, engaging in problem-solving activities, and speaking with current students was invaluable.
“It has undoubtedly sparked a greater interest in mathematics and the exciting opportunities it holds for our students' futures."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"At Education South West, we are committed to broadening our students' horizons and providing them with experiences that inspire and challenge them.
“The 'It All Adds Up' event is a fantastic example of how we can encourage young women to pursue STEM subjects.
“I’m proud of our students for representing the trust and for their enthusiasm to continue their mathematical journeys."