THE Devon County Show is a highlight of the countryside and Devon calendar - and with one day gone being a huge success, there is still time to go along this afternoon, Friday or tomorrow, Saturday.

The Show showcases a wonderful Devon blend of attractions, exhibitions, trade stands, crafts and food - celebrating all things rural.

Devon County Council has a big stand at the Show and the Council Chairman, Percy Prowse was among the stand visitors on Thursday. AQ 2889
Devon County Council has a big stand at the Show and the Council Chairman, Percy Prowse was among the stand visitors on Thursday. AQ 2889 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

There are record pig class entries at this year’s Show. AQ 2821
There are record pig class entries at this year’s Show. AQ 2821 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

It's the premier agricultural event that has something for everyone.

There are classes for Alpacas, Beef and Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Horse Showing Classes and Show Jumping, plus Pony Club Games and Young Handler competitions.

Thor Atkinson and his son from Cumbria are annual Show exhibitors and were among the prizewinners in the Aberdeen Angus classes. AQ 2774
Thor Atkinson and his son from Cumbria are annual Show exhibitors and were among the prizewinners in the Aberdeen Angus classes. AQ 2774 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Youngsters singing on the BBC Radio Devon stage. AQ 2886
Youngsters singing on the BBC Radio Devon stage. AQ 2886 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Visitors can also expect to enjoy an Open Dog Show and Poultry Display and not forgetting some impressive main ring attractions.

The wide variety of stands, offering trades of all types. Make sure you visit the Food Hall and the Crafts and Gifts Marquee.

One of the goats in a pen. AQ 2785
One of the goats in a pen. AQ 2785 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

It really is the biggest event in the county and you will regret it if you miss it.

During one of the cattle judging classes. AQ 2777
During one of the cattle judging classes. AQ 2777 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

You can pay at the admission gate and parking is free-of-charge.