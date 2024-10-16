Ivybridge Community College would like to congratulate their girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) group for their performance in the Green Power Electric Car Racing series having competed in their third consecutive International Final.
A group of Year 10 and 11 students (their car/team name being ‘Spare Parts’) went to compete in the Final at Goodwood recently.
The girls were up at the crack of dawn on race day and met 85 other qualifying teams at the Goodwood racetrack.
In the first race, they achieved an amazing 19th place in the Kit Car class but had to settle for a lower position in race number 2, largely due to a race stoppage and events beyond their control.
STEM Lead Luke Skorka-Brown said: “Another brilliant race weekend by the Girls in STEM team.
“Through this Greenpower challenge, our students have learnt mechanical, electronic, teambuilding, and problem solving skills, which will help them enormously as they move onto their next steps in the wider world.”
“I would also like to thank the team at National Grid, Teacher Mr Barry and Careers Officer Ms Hughes for their support during this event.”
The Greenpower Electric Vehicle Challenge is a national competition organised through the UK Charity Greenpower Education Trust.
Greenpower Education Trust is a UK based charity with an outstanding track record in kick starting careers in engineering.
They help unlock potential and spark enthusiasm for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through the excitement of motorsport.The Trust inspires young people around the world to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through a unique challenge: to design, build and race an electric car.
The Ivybridge Community College Greenpower project began in 2022 and was part of a wider ‘Girls in Science’ programme run by science teacher Mr Jewell.
The club now includes many departments across the College including Humanities, Modern Foreign Languages and Design and Technology .
The Girls in STEM Greenpower team is sponsored by local employer the National Grid.
The College would like to say a huge congratulations to all members of their team for their contribution to this terrific hat-trick.