Improvement works are to begin in car parks and market spaces throughout Ivybridge in the coming weeks, as part of South Hams District Council’s ongoing commitment to invest in communities.
The council says it will carry out a series of works to Leonards Road, Glanvilles Mill and Harford Road car parks to “improve the experience” for visitors parking there.
Works will commence on July 1, with each car park having work on separate dates to ensure parking remains available.
At Glanvilles Mill, fresh lines for the parking bays will be painted, the taxi bays realigned, and the current ‘drop-off’ area will be developed to provide a permanent area for pop-up market stalls nearer the bridge.
The works to the market stall area will be funded by £73,000 of external funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).
Leonards Road Car Park is due to be fully resurfaced, with four additional disabled parking bays being added.
Four dedicated minibus bays are also being created so that the Ivybridge and District Community Transport Association and Devon County Council minibuses can park in the car park.
At Harford Road, full resurfacing work will be carried out, and a new disabled parking bay will be created.
New pay-and-display machines will also be installed at all three car parks.
Permit holders for Leonards Road Car Park will be able to use Ivybridge’s other car parks, owned by the district council, during the works there.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Lead Executive Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “These works are the latest step in our wider project to refurbish and modernise some of our assets across the district, including our public toilets, bins, benches and car parks.
“These sorts of works may appear small in isolation, but when looking across the whole district, they can make a big difference.”
The works on all three car parks are expected to be completed by July 29.
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