AN Ivybridge care home has been recognised for its commitment to exceptional care after receiving a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The report by the independent regulator of health and social care in England described Sanctuary Care’s Ivydene Residential and Nursing Home as well-led, safe and caring.
The CQC, which also inspects if a health and social care service is effective and responsive, visited the home to review records and consult with residents, families and staff.
The home, which provides nursing, residential, dementia, palliative and respite care to elderly residents in the local community, was also rated “good” following its last inspection in 2017.
In its latest report, the inspection team found that Ivydene Residential and Nursing Home has excelled in all areas, offering a nurturing and safe environment for residents.
The report highlighted that staff are “kind and caring in their approach”, whilst promoting residents’ “privacy, dignity and independence,” with “policies and systems” in place to support this practice.
’The inspectors praised the high standard of safety measures in place with management and staff commended for maintaining a safe and secure environment.
Many of the team have worked at Ivydene Residential and Nursing Home for years, including receptionist and activities coordinator Kelsey, and head chef Lucy, who provides delicious home-cooked meals to residents.
Both have worked at the home for over a decade.
Samuel Snelling, Manager at Sanctuary Care’s Ivydene Residential and Nursing Home commented:
“We are so proud of the latest report from the CQC. The positive outcome is the result of the hard work, dedication, and continuous efforts of our devoted team, who have played a crucial role in maintaining our high standards of care.
“Our team, who feel more like a family, look above and beyond our residents’ physical and emotional needs to deliver individual care which truly enriches their lives, ensuring residents feel content and fulfilled, day in and day out.”