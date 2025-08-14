Ivybridge Community College is celebrating its best ever Post-16 results, as students collected their A Level and Level 3 vocational qualifications.
An impressive 55 per cent of A Level students achieved at least one A or A* grade, with the average grade across all subjects at a B. The College is also proud to report an outstanding value-added score of +0.66, meaning, that on average, students achieved over half a grade higher than predicted – a testament to the dedication of both students and staff.
One of the key drivers behind this year’s success has been the enhanced academic support offered to students. The College’s Block 6 programme provided additional lessons throughout the academic year, while the Exit Timetable during the Summer Term gave students increased access to subject experts and extended opportunities for examination preparation.
Deputy Principal, Nichola Offer, said. “It has been a pleasure to work with this group of students. They have risen to the challenge of our Finish Line Strategy and sought every opportunity they were offered. The whole College is so proud of their well-earned results and high levels of progress made. These things are not achieved without hard work, determination and having high aspirations of themselves. We cannot wait to see the pathways our future 2025 Alumni’s take. The whole team extends the largest Congratulations to them all.”
The breadth of success across the curriculum has also been a highlight, with 100 per cent of students achieving A*- C grades in Art, Dance, Drama, Film, Further Maths, Media, Photography, Spanish and Textiles.
Other standout subject performances include:
· 59 per cent of Mathematics students achieving an A or higher
· 44 per cent of Politics students achieving an A or higher
· 80 per cent of Art students and 60 per cent of French students awarded an A or higher
In addition to A Levels, students taking Level 3 vocational qualifications also performed exceptionally, with over 70 per cent of those studying Applied Business, IT, or Health and Social Care achieving Distinction or higher.
This academic excellence has translated into exceptional Post-18 destinations for students. Many are taking up places at leading universities, with a growing number securing prestigious apprenticeships and international opportunities. Notable successes include:
· Thomas Faulkner, who achieved A*, A*, A, A and will now study Geography at Cambridge
· Maia Phippen, who achieved A*, A*, A, A and has secured a placement at a prestigious performing Arts School in London
· Ayden Cutland who achieved A*, A*, A, A and will begin his Civil Engineering degree apprenticeship in the coming weeks, after a highly competitive selection process
This year, the College is proud to announce that the majority of students who had offers at Russell Group Universities have been accepted onto their aspirational courses. This includes students who have secured places at Cambridge University.
The College also celebrates the achievements of students who achieved multiple A* grades, including: Amy Bell, Jack Butler, Ayden Cutland, Thomas Faulkner, Henry Flay, Patience Kawao, Josie Kent, Aimee Miller, and Shannon Wills.
Principal, Rachel Hutchinson said. “Congratulations to all our students on this truly outstanding occasion. The achievements we are celebrating today not only reflect the unwavering work ethic and dedication of our Ivybridge learners, but also marks a year in which they have surpassed even our highest expectations. This cohort has embraced every opportunity with remarkable commitment and resilience. They have not only been exceptional role models throughout their time with us, but have also created a lasting legacy for others to follow. I am immensely proud of each and every one of them. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, whose tireless support and belief in our students has been instrumental, and to our parents and carers for their continued encouragement and partnership. On behalf of everyone at the College, I wish our students every success as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their journey.”
As the College community comes together to celebrate these outstanding achievements, we wish all our students continued success in their exciting journeys ahead.
