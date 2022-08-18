“We have always known that this year was a ‘transition year’ between 2021 (when assessment was done directly by schools and colleges) and 2019 (the last year examinations took place). This means that we have been told that overall grades will be about halfway between the two nationally. This does not mean that marking was harsher – the marking was done by Examination Boards in the usual way. Instead, it means that when setting the grade boundaries, Examination Boards have been more generous than in a normal year to bring grades closer to 2021 levels.