The recent Year 12 Summer Fayre at Ivybridge Community College, raised an astonishing £575 for the charity Papyrus in less than two hours.
The students had voted to support Papyrus as their chosen charity at the beginning of the year.
Together with over £350 raised from Bake Sales the total amount now stands at £950.
A spokesperson said: “We are very proud to be able to donate this to a charity which supports good mental health and wellbeing.
“We understand that the money will help to fund a 24/7 phone line.
“Students clearly enjoyed the Fayre.”
Music was provided by the RSL Music Group, Toby, Summer, Ace and Maya.
Stalls varied from karaoke, to shooting rugby balls, to a photo booth and even throwing wet sponges at Assistant Principal Mr Willow.
Special mention should go to the Year 12 tutors for their organisation and support, to the Year 12 student council, to the Sixth Form team and to Sixth Form students for their involvement in organising the event.
The students were engaged, participating and enjoying themselves.
The SEND department team has four members who are assigned to disabled pupils.
They have a range of different subjects and a Learning Resource Centre with computers and books. There are also a large range of clubs including gymnastics and football.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.