Devon locals are more proud of where they live than almost anywhere else in the UK, according to a new survey. Food, scenery and a strong sense of place topped the list of reasons.
The survey, commissioned by rural broadband provider Airband, found that 92 per cent of Devon residents would not want to live anywhere else. Pride in the county’s natural beauty was near-universal, with 100 per cent of respondents saying the landscape, from Dartmoor and rolling hills to beaches and the Jurassic Coast, made Devon feel like home.
The findings put Devon top of the national list for scenic pride and second for both food pride and long-term loyalty to place. Worcestershire and its famous sauce came first in those categories. In fact, 69 per cent of Devon residents say they have no intention of ever leaving the county. Researchers say this is a sign of growing lifestyle satisfaction and strong rural roots.
Airband’s survey also challenges the idea of a rural exodus. Nearly one in three Devon residents, or 29 per cent, are new arrivals, having moved to the county in the last five years. A major driver is the rise of remote working. Forty-two per cent of locals now work from home, and one in five, or 17 per cent, say they live in Devon specifically because flexible working makes it possible.
Kash Rahman, Managing Director of Airband, said:
“We’ve always believed that the heart of the UK beats loudest in our countryside. Now we have the data to prove it. From surfing to peace and quiet along the rolling hills and coastline, it’s no wonder so many people are putting down roots in Devon.”
When it comes to the things that fill Devonians with pride, food is a strong contender. The county ranked second nationally for food pride, at 66 per cent, with cream teas, pasties, ale and local cider all scoring highly. Local produce was topped only by Worcestershire’s sauce in the final rankings.
Other sources of pride included historic landmarks such as Exeter Cathedral, Dartmoor’s granite tors and the cobbled harbour village of Clovelly, which impressed 99 per cent of those surveyed. Local customs and folklore appealed to 63 per cent. Homegrown celebrities such as Chris Martin, Josh Widdicombe, Sue Barker and Tom Daley were a source of pride for 46 per cent, while iconic brands like Plymouth Gin, Ambrosia custard, and West Country farmhouse cheese were mentioned by 38 per cent.
The slower pace of life, community events such as county shows and village fetes, and local sports teams including Exeter Chiefs and Torquay United, also featured in the top ten reasons people love living in Devon.
The survey shows Devon is not just a place where people live. It is a place they love and, increasingly, one they choose. With strong communities, beautiful surroundings and a way of life people do not want to leave, Devon is proving to be one of the UK’s most beloved places to call home.
