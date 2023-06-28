A free cycling event took place in Ivybridge on Saturday July 1st to encourage people to get more active when choosing which form of travel to take.
The event, which was described by organisers as “an exciting free, fun-filled cycle activity day for the whole family” was aimed towardas all ages and abilities, promoting the benefits of active travel in the South Hams.
The event was a collaboration between South Hams District Council, Ivybridge Town Council, Fusion Leisure, Active Devon, Skate South Devon, Dartmoor National Park and Sustrans, which is a walking, wheeling and cycling charity.
The day included a wide range of bicyle-based events, including velodrome cycling races, riding lessons and confidence taster sessions from instructors.
There were guided bike rides around Ivybridge and into surrounding areas, which was run by Sustrans, and sponsored by Dartmoor National Park.
The event also included other activities for people that wanted to try something different, such as skateboarding sessions, spinning sessions run by Fusion Leisure, swimming lessons and free services for bike repairs from ‘Dr Bike stand’, which was also provided by Dartmoor National Park.
Nick Harris of Skate South Devon, said: “We’re really excited to be part of Pedal Power. The inclusion of our organisation shows that South Hams District Council recognises the important role that skateboarding can play in improving our local community. As an organisation we are working hard to demonstrate that our sport is a vehicle not just for skateboarders but is also a positive influence on the social, economic and cultural experience of local people in our communities.
The event allowed people to learn new skills, or improve on their cycling, whilst supporting local businesses in the community. There was music from local bands in the afternoon and a range of local food and drinks from Taste of the Wild Pizza, Coffee Box Devon, Ivybridge Brewing Co. and Wild Gelato.