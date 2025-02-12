Things are moving fast for Ivybridge creative Mat Smith who is now based in North London.
Mat, who once attended both Manor Junior School then Ivybridge Comprehensive (now Ivybridge Community College) is the founder of the online platform Mee TV.
After working in the music industry he decided to re-frame to focus on video production and writing.
Mee TV started as a prototype in 2021 and the idea is that it will be owned by the creators who use it and also the viewers.
Emerging and independent creators often struggle to gain visibility and monetize their content in the crowded digital space, limiting their ability to sustain their creative endeavours.
Mat and his colleagues are in the process of creating a platform (beta version live) where emerging and independent creators can showcase their content, connect with audiences, and potentially monetise their work more effectively and directly.
Mat told us: “We already have several great creators from Devon such as the award winning film maker Jake Cauty, to ’The Dartmoor Podcast-Its not a podcast’ through to local angler and fellow Ivybridge-onian Paul ’The Bassman’ Gordon.
“Of course there is also my series Bike Club, staring 'Im a celebrity' winner and world champion Carl Fogarty.
The crowdfunding site is now live along with an app.
Matt say’s it’s been a whirlwind recently: “My co-founder, Angelo Zarkadoulas, and I headed west to San Francisco, Silicone Valley and Tech Crunch Disrupt for a numerous meetings with software companies, investors and some of the biggest names in Tech.
“Since we returned we have been working non stop, culminating in the news that the mighty Apple, have tried, tested and listed Mee TV on the AppStore.
“A huge moment for us and great timing for the crowdfund.”
For more information visit: https://meetv.net/