Ivybridge opens page on South Hams first literary festival
The South Hams first literary festival is being held this weekend at the Clay Factory near Ivybridge.
The Dartmoor Edge Literary Fest offers an exciting mix of local creativity, including author readings and workshops for both adults and children, an illustration workshop and gallery, poetry competition recitals, open mic, creative market and more!
Entrance is free but you must register for free tickets for the event as well as any individual talks and workshops that you would like to attend, since all are likely to be fully subscribed.
The opening talk on Saturday at 10.15am is by former TV presenter Justin Leigh and called ‘My Life in the Spotlight’. Other highlights include a talk by Alison Huntingford called ‘Using Your Family History to Write Fiction’ and Julian Mitchell offers his ‘Confessions of a Novice Writer.’
The line-up on Sunday includes Tony Rea on ‘Writing Historical Fiction: Problems, Pitfalls and Opportunities. There are also two child workshops and Stephanie Austin on Turning To Crime.
You can find more details and book tickets on the website at dartmooredge.co.uk
