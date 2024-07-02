An Ivybridge teenager who went on a 120-kilometre running challenge in memory of her friends has raised more than £1400 for a mental health charity.
Sixteen-year-old Jasmine Barker, who completed the run in May while studying for her GCSEs, raised the cash for Young Devon, a charity dedicated to helping young people’s mental wellbeing.
In the process Ms Barker, who also plays football for Exeter City Women's reserve team, not only completed an extra 20 kilometres through the Devon countryside but smashed her initial target to raise £1,000.
Speaking to the BBC about her decision to run for the charity, she said many of her friends struggled with mental health issues.
“I have lost a few, so I wanted to raise some money for Young Devon. Mental health is often invisible and will go unnoticed unless we talk about it.
“Young people need to know that there are people out there to talk to so that they don’t feel isolated or alone,” she said.
The teenager ran the additional miles after striking a deal with her uncle, who promised to buy her a new pair of football boots if she did.
Ms Barker’s proud father, Kevin, revealed that her daughter had gone through a “really tough and challenging” time over the past year, while Young Devon’s chief executive, Andy Moreman, said he was “in awe of her efforts” as well as her commitment to helping others.
He said: “To meet young people like Jasmine who want to get out and support their friends and support their communities, it's an inspiration and absolutely blows us away."