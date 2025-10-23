Ivybridge Theatre Company’s latest production Life & Beth by Alan Ayckbourn opens at The Watermark in Ivybridge on Friday November 7 and runs until Sunday November 9.
"Beth is facing her first Christmas since husband Gordon passed away. Sister-in-law, Connie, Beth’s son, Martin, and his girlfriend, Ella, are determined she will have a stress-free time.
David, the local vicar who performed Gordon’s funeral, arrives to offer his support.
However, Beth seems more interested in the disappearance of the family cat.
An unexpected visitor adds to the festive chaos!"
The Ivybridge Theatre Company (also known as Ivybridge Community Arts) is a community theatre group that is open to anyone over 16 interested in performing or helping with backstage roles.
They stage a variety of productions each year.
