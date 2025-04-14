Ivybridge Young Farmers Club members bagged and delivered 346 bags of dung for Dung Run this year.
From Plymouth to Newton Ferrers and Ivybridge to Rattery.
A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank our great members for getting stuck in (literally) and helping this fundraiser be a great success. "A big thank you to Luke for hosting us for bagging, our drivers Matt, Jazz, Matt and Molly as well as Zoe and Chloe for the bags.
All of the fundraising activities go towards the total money split between three very worthy charities Devon Air Ambulance, Farm Safety Foundation, Yellow Wellies and Ivybridge Young Farmers.
This fundraiser raised just under £1,000.
The spokesperson continued: "Every year Ivybridge Young Farmers Club chooses charities to support and raise money for and through the year we hold a variety of events."
Becoming a member of your local Young Farmers’ Club in Devon is the first step to a great social life. Competitions, a host of fun and games, foreign travel, volunteering, new skills and qualifications are just some of the reasons to become a member of a Young Farmers’ Club.
If you are aged between 10 and 28 and are interested in finding out more about a local club to join, you can email [email protected] and they can advise further.
They will tell you about clubs in your area and which one would most suit your age and interests.
If you like what you see, you can become a member of a YFC club and be part of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs in England and Wales.
The Devon Federation of Young Farmers Clubs upholds and applies the principles of equality and diversity and the organisation is fair and open to all sections of the community in all its actions.
There are clubs locally in Ivybridge, Dartmouth, Kingsbridge and Totnes.