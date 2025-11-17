Built almost entirely by volunteers, the project stands out as one of Kingsbridge’s most substantial community refurbishments in recent years. More than 790 volunteers from across the UK contributed between March and October 2025, with over 95% of the work completed by Jehovah’s Witnesses. Many brought professional trade experience, while others learned on site. Project overseers Reuben and Sarah Waddingham described the atmosphere as “very happy” because “everyone wanted to be there.”