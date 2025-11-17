On Wednesday November 12 Nigel Sharp completed his 8 Ball Marathon Pool Event to raise both funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.
This followed a brilliant Bingo Night the previous week.
Nigel said: “To say both events went well is an understatement and the monies raised overall far exceeded my expectations.
“None of it would have been possible without the massive support and personal investment from Deano, Sarah and the team in the Market House Inn, my family and friends, beyond loyal drinking buddies and of course the enormous generosity of the local community and businesses in Dartmouth and Kingswear.
“I cannot thank everyone enough, not just for their financial donations but also for the personal support I received in setting this event in motion.
“Lastly, but not least I have to thank my partner Janette who is the rock behind everything I do. Her support has been immense. “
Overall they have raised in excess of £4000.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. 1 in 8 men will get it, and if you’re black, your risk is double.
The charity are standing together to support dads, brothers, partners and friends – by raising awareness, funding lifesaving research, campaigning for change and providing helpful support and information.
The prostate is a gland. It is usually the size and shape of a walnut and grows bigger as you get older. It sits underneath the bladder and surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries urine (wee) out of the body.
The prostate's main job is to help make semen – the fluid that carries sperm.
The most common prostate problems are an enlarged prostate, prostatitis and prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer can develop when cells in the prostate start to grow in an uncontrolled way.
Some prostate cancer grows too slowly to cause any problems or affect how long you live.
