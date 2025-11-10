Kingsbridge Youth for Christ (KYFC) is rounding off the autumn term with fresh energy and growing momentum.
Director Becky Evans has returned from maternity leave with renewed focus, sharing updates and reflections on the charity’s expanding work with young people across the South Hams.
A major development is the appointment of Charlotte Conley as KYFC’s new Rural Ministries Coordinator and Youth Worker. A long-standing volunteer, Charlotte will take up her post, working with both KYFC and Loddiswell Congregational Church to broaden youth outreach. Becky said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Charlotte into this role. Her passion and experience will be a huge asset as we continue to build relationships with young people in our community.”
KYFC’s regular programmes are now back in full swing, including mentoring at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), Christian Union, Bible study, The Lounge Youth Club, primary school assemblies, and the KYFC bus ministry on Kingsbridge Quay. The mentoring team currently supports five students each week, providing a safe space for emotional support and guidance. Becky added: “We are looking at how we can further support the school and engage with students through assemblies and lessons.”
The KYFC bus remains a familiar sight on the Quay, serving hot chocolate and offering conversation twice a week. However, Becky expressed concern about increasing signs of drug use among local young people. “We ask for prayers for wisdom and compassion as we support those caught in addiction. We believe in a God who offers true hope and healing.”
To reach young people online, KYFC has also launched a TikTok account to share positive messages and updates. “It’s a way to fill their feed with hope, truth and light,” Becky explained.
The charity has thanked its supporters, whose donations and prayers make its work possible. Regular contributions, even £5 or £10 a month, help fund vital youth work across Kingsbridge and the surrounding area.
