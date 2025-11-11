With COP 30 drawing to a close in Belem, Brazil the latest meeting of nations around the world working together to tackle Climate Change and its impacts, 106 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), covering 75 per cent of global emissions, have been formally submitted.
While that’s not as many countries as was wanted, the quality of these NDCs is really good, with many of them talking about integrating economics with emissions reductions and decarbonisation strategies.
Marking the occasion in Kingsbridge at the top of Cookworthy Road, Kingsbridge Climate Action’s up-cycled banner stating perhaps the obvious - that, to stop destroying our kids futures, we (all countries) need to stop oil drilling, fracking, coal mining and deforestation the science is clear.
Kingsbridge Climate Action are a grassroots community action group aiming to deliver events and projects that help to reduce our carbon footprint, enhance nature locally, and promote community cohesion and wellbeing.
Their biggest projects are the monthly repair café and an annual festival of nature that we hold across a numbers of days in June.
They also run regular events throughout the year which aim to raise awareness, support learning or take action on the climate and nature crisis.
They hold regular public meetings that offer a space for our community to gather, contribute ideas, hear about projects and share conversation about climate and nature.
They need community more than ever and aim to bring together as many people as we can to inspire and support each other.
They publish a regular newsletter that you can subscribe to via our social media channels or website to keep up to date with news and upcoming events.
