After a hugely successful inaugural year, Totnes Fringe Festival is delighted to announce that artist applications are now open for the 2026 edition, taking place July 9 –12 2026. Building on the momentum of 2025 — which achieved an exceptional 85 per cent average seat occupancy, 13 sold-out shows and audience reach across the UK and Europe — the festival is expanding from three days to four, creating even more space for bold, independent performance.