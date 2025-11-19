After a hugely successful inaugural year, Totnes Fringe Festival is delighted to announce that artist applications are now open for the 2026 edition, taking place July 9 –12 2026. Building on the momentum of 2025 — which achieved an exceptional 85 per cent average seat occupancy, 13 sold-out shows and audience reach across the UK and Europe — the festival is expanding from three days to four, creating even more space for bold, independent performance.
The 2025 festival demonstrated that Totnes is rapidly emerging as one of the South West’s most exciting new centres for contemporary performance.
With 67 shows across 11 venues, a fully volunteer-powered team, and a town overflowing with curiosity and creative energy, the inaugural Fringe became a model for what grassroots cultural regeneration can look like.
“Last year’s response was incredible,” said Danielle McIlven, Director of Totnes Fringe Festival. “We had artists premiering brand-new pieces, testing ideas, collaborating, and taking creative risks — and the audience enthusiasm was off the scale.
“The success of 2025 confirmed what we already sensed: people want live, independent, imaginative work and Totnes is ready to nurture it.”
Artists praised the festival as the ideal place to trial new material, build early momentum and connect with engaged audiences.
Its early-July timing makes it especially valuable for performers preparing for the Edinburgh Fringe, offering a supportive platform to refine work before heading north.
The festival’s distinct character is rooted in the town’s generosity and enthusiasm.
Entirely run by volunteers and supported by donations from local residents and businesses, Totnes Fringe offers artists not only excellent audiences but a genuinely warm and collaborative creative environment.
Early applications are encouraged due to high demand for programming slots.
