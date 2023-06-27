Joan Hacon celebrates her hundredth birthday today (June 27) surrounded by friends and family at her beautiful home in Strete.
She was born in Sutton, South London to parents Ashley who was a doctor and Muriel who had recently boved back from India. Joan studied at the London School of Economics and was a member of The London University Fencing team.
She worked making maps for town planners but was forced to give this up when she married her husband Richard as this was the done thing at the time.
She was married to Richard for 63 years.
Joan later worked as a geography teacher in south west London.
Joan and Richard moved to France for a few years from around 1979 as Richard was working over the border for the International Labour Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland.
Joan’s fundraising saved the New Victoria Hospital in Kingston. It was part of the old system and the GP’s had a real input.
When asked how she felt she replied: ‘’So surprised and so grateful. I think it is going to be a wonderful day and I hope everyone who comes is pleased to come.
‘’I’ve been so, so lucky. I’ve got a lovely family. I’ve had more cards than I get at Christmas.
She had some advice on getting to 100: ‘’Be careful, in everything you do, whatever it is.
‘’I’m one of four and the only one left.
‘’I’ve had various problems, bits and bobs cut off. I’ve only got one breast but I’m happy.’’
Joan has survived two bouts of cancer but has soldiered on.
Joan’s daughter Val Gayter said: ‘’I’m very proud of her. Very proud indeed.’’
Her son Geoff Hacon said: Apart from being proud, I’m glad that she’s made it.
‘’It’s taken quite a bit of work from the family to keep her in her own home and we’re pleased to have succeeded.
‘’Ive retired here now but I’ve enjoyed coming down to visit her in Devon for 40 years’’
Joan and Richard immersed themselves in local life. They were instrumental in creating the village green, restoring the church and when they discovered that raw sewage was flowing from the village to the sea they managed to find someone who would allow the water company to build a treatment works on their land. Richard was the figurehead but it was Joan who came up with the ideas.
Geoff added: Mum’s Christan faith is very important to her and this has strengthened my own faith.
‘’She was deeply committed to the life of the village church until she became too frail.
‘’ She encouraged our interests and took me out to cricket matches and birdwatching.’’