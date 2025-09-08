As the season turns and berries ripen Plant Allies for Women Group are gathering again in Totnes with herbalist Annie Gardner to meet seasonal plant allies in a small group setting - with practices that cultivate ways of knowing that increase your sensitivity and intuitive capacity.
This is a space to listen to what the plants want to share with you and deepen your relationship and reciprocity with them.
They will be outdoors or in the open-sided yurt space in the forest garden (or indoor space for wet weather and cold days).
As the days grow colder we will meet the plants inside through tea tasting meditations and working with the plants in other ways (see more below).
Open to all women, regardless of experience. You are welcome to come to just one or more of these sessions.
They will include some of the following practices: spending time with the plants where they grow, coming into relationship with them through your senses, journey, embodiment practices, creative expression including drawing/journaling, sharing circle/dyads.
Some of the comments have been: “It is such a beautiful thing to spend time connecting and sharing with a plant being and with myself.
“I am grateful for the gentle guidance that these workshops provide to help me do that.
“I always come away feeling much better, more relaxed and at peace.”
“A gorgeous way to slow down and meet plant beings on their level – comforting, calm, inviting.
“Bliss in the garden.”
“Annie holds the workshop in a gentle and spacious way, inviting participants to discover the plant allies for ourselves, sharing knowledge in a beautiful outdoors medicine garden.”
It takes place on Wednesdays between 10am and 12.15pm at Bowden House in Totnes.
See the website for information on this approach: https://www.anniegardner.uk/plant-allies-for-women
