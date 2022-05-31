Jubilee knees-up weekend planned in Buckfastleigh

Buckfastleigh is gearing up for a weekend of fun as preparations are underway for a bumper party in the park to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Orchard Millennium Green trustees are inviting residents and visitors alike to enjoy a specially extended Annual Fun Day over the bank holiday weekend, which is taking place from 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5.

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year-reign, organisers are laying on a plethora of fun for all the family entertainment including live music, the traditional duck race refreshments, stalls and games plus lashings of patriotic cheer.

ayne Harris and Reece Harris release the ducks at the last Fun Day in 2019 ( . ) ( . )

Trust chairman Huw Cox said: “After two years when we have all had to social distance in the national interest we are very excited to invite everyone to now come together for a national celebration.

“We are ready and raring to bring another fun afternoon organised by the community for the community, so please come along to what promises to be another quintessentially British party.

“Please remember to dig out and come dressed in your best red, white and blue outfits and we’ll look forward to seeing you there.”

( . ) ( . )

Saturday will feature all the Fun Day favourites including the famous Buckfastleigh Duck Race, games, stalls and the launch of the Buckfastleigh Action for Nature project – set up to manage local verges for biodiversity.

Upbeat jazz group ‘Band Friday’ will perform on Sunday, when all are invited to bring a packed lunch and enjoy a big community picnic at the park.

Steve Grove of Band Friday ( . ) ( . )

Huw added, “It is a real pity that we have had to scale back our activities due to the pandemic over the past few years, but are now looking forward to inviting patrons back to the Green.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past couple of years and are pleased to announce that our Tea on the Green afternoons have already made a welcome return.