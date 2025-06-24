Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is delighted to announce a special partnership with one of the region’s most beloved duos — Judi Spiers and the legendary Gus Honeybun.
Judi and Gus, who have been cherished figures in homes across the South West for decades, are joining forces with CHSW to bring moments of joy, comfort and connection to children and families supported by the charity’s three hospices.
This unique collaboration will see Judi and Gus working closely with CHSW on a number of exciting initiatives throughout the year — creating smiles, sharing stories and spreading the warmth and magic they’re so well known for.
Judi Spiers is a much-loved broadcaster who became a household name across the South West through her work on BBC Radio Devon as well as television.
Alongside her, Gus Honeybun — the iconic puppet rabbit, became a regional TV legend, famously delivering birthday hops and winks to generations of children on screen.
Judi comments: "Gus has meant so much to so many children and adults for such a long time.
He was created to bring joy to children and that's exactly what we are going to do with Children's Hospice South West.
We're going to make special visits, read some special stories and the list goes on. It's a wonderful and exciting partnership and we're all so excited about it."
CHSW provides vital care and support to babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West through its three hospices: Little Harbour in St Austell, Little Bridge House in Barnstaple and Charlton Farm in North Somerset.
With Judi and Gus on board, CHSW is looking forward to new ways of engaging with supporters, spreading awareness and most importantly delivering joy where it’s needed most.
