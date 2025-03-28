Joe Casey is played by the extraordinarily versatile and talented Tilly Rigby, whose vibrant energy reverberates throughout the show. She effortlessly switches between Good Joe and Bad Joe with remarkable ease, managing more slick costume changes than I have ever seen. The duet with Sarah, It Must Be Love, was one of many high points. Amelie Barratt brings exquisite pathos to her role as Sarah. Her beautiful voice was deeply moving, particularly in NW5, her duet with Joe’s dad, played with extraordinary power and empathy by Wayne Kenny. Sally Feetenby brings warmth and passion to Joe’s mum with her versatile talent.