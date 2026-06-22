South Hams MPs have reacted to the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer after weeks of mounting pressure over his leadership.
Sir Keir announced he was stepping down in an emotional speech watched by staff and his wife, Victoria, whom he described as his "rock". He also said he wanted to be "the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy".
His departure follows months of growing unrest within Labour ranks, declining poll ratings and criticism over a series of policy reversals that fuelled speculation about his future.
South West Devon Conservative MP Rebecca Smith said Sir Keir's resignation marked the end of a government that had failed to deliver on its promises of "change, stability and competence".
She argued that his premiership had instead become associated with unpopular policies, public opposition and repeated U-turns.
Smith cited Labour's handling of winter fuel payments, proposed tax changes affecting family farms and measures impacting businesses as examples of decisions that had drawn criticism.
“Time and again, it was the Conservative Party forcing Labour back to the drawing board,” she said. “We led the opposition to cuts to Winter Fuel Payments, exposed the damage the Family Farm Tax would do to rural communities, forced Labour to abandon mandatory Digital ID and pushed the Government into a series of other embarrassing climb downs.
"By the end, it was hard to know what Labour actually believed.”
Smith said Labour's difficulties would not be resolved simply by replacing its leader, arguing that deeper divisions remained within the party over taxation, welfare spending and economic policy.
"The problem is not who Labour chooses to lead it," she said. "The problem is that too many Labour MPs still believe the answer to every challenge is more spending, more borrowing and more tax."
She added that Britain needed a government that backed business, supported rural communities and took difficult decisions on public spending.
Meanwhile, South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden said the resignation brought an end to weeks of political infighting.
"The political sharks have been circling for weeks and finally they've got their prey," she said.
Voaden said she felt sympathy for Sir Keir and his family after watching his resignation speech.
“On a human level, I couldn’t help thinking when I watched Keir Starmer how relieved he must be to walk away from it all and how hellish this entire process must have been for him and his family.”
With a leadership contest now expected to begin, she said she hoped the government could "move past the psychodrama and get on with the job of governing".
"We had enough chaos under the Conservatives. We really don't need any more," she said.
However, Voaden questioned whether any successor would be able to meet the expectations of Labour supporters, saying she was "not convinced Andy Burnham will be able to work the miracles his followers are expecting of him".
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