“We are so proud of all the students and what they have achieved. We have worked really hard to ensure our sixth formers access a broad range of learning, and we are delighted to see strong results not only in traditional academic subjects, but also across creative areas such as Film Studies, Performing Arts, Art and Design and Design Technology. Our ability to tailor timetables to individual student choices has meant we continue to buck the national trend, with Kennicott students commonly mixing creative subjects with social sciences and STEM subjects.”