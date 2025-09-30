Singing remains central to Dee’s identity. “It’s given me many amazing times, and the best thing is that I’ve been able to keep my feet on the ground in a crazy profession. I feel connected to Elton through our work, and Carmelo has been a great help in my songwriting.” She clarified rumors of retirement: “I haven’t actually retired from music. I’ve just cut back on performances and probably won’t make a big deal out of hanging up my shoes.”