Kiki Dee performed to an intimate but packed-out audience at Modbury Memorial Hall on Saturday 20 September, accompanied by long-time collaborator Carmelo Luggeri as part of their 30th Anniversary Tour. Dee reflected on their enduring partnership: “I have worked with Carmelo, guitarist and producer, for a long time, and I enjoy the freedom to write and perform whatever music I like,” she explained.
While the evening had minor sound issues, Dee emphasised the audience's enjoyment. "They seemed to appreciate all the different types of music in our two sets," she noted.
Dee’s career began at sixteen with Philips/Fontana Records, before moving to Tamla Motown and Rocket Records with Elton John. “I finally became commercially successful in the early ’70s, which was great - especially performing on Top of the Pops, a game changer in those days,” she recalled.
Commenting on today’s music scene, Dee noted the dramatic changes since the 1960s. “All my young friends in their 20s have very eclectic taste, which is great, and they seem to find obscure artists from around the world. I find some trends worrying, but I hope they are mainly put to good use.” On advising young singers, she offered simple wisdom: “Stay true to yourself and love what you do.”
Singing remains central to Dee’s identity. “It’s given me many amazing times, and the best thing is that I’ve been able to keep my feet on the ground in a crazy profession. I feel connected to Elton through our work, and Carmelo has been a great help in my songwriting.” She clarified rumors of retirement: “I haven’t actually retired from music. I’ve just cut back on performances and probably won’t make a big deal out of hanging up my shoes.”
As they continue their 30th Anniversary Tour, Modbury’s audience left with memories of a night steeped in music history. Dee and Luggeri remain a testament to the enduring power of musical partnership and the timeless appeal of acoustic storytelling.
