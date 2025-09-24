The Brownston Fresh Talent Award is given to a graduate at the Arts University Plymouth, and is one of the highlights of the year.
Since the first award was presented to Julie Ellis in 2017 the gallery has featured work by some exciting new artists and is proud to see them establishing themselves in the challenging world of art.
This month they welcome Charley Dyson who is exhibiting a small collection of paintings in the back gallery.
It is the culmination of two years' work and the result is four very striking, bold large scale pieces.
Since graduating in 2023, Charley has had a solo show at Peirson & Peirson Gallery, residencies with the Royal Drawing School, Southcombe Barn and most recently with Ocean Studios.
She has also had the opportunity to exhibit her paintings in Europe.
The gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10am - 5pm and Charley's exhibition will be on until Thursday, October 2.
www.brownstonart.com
