With this year’s South Hams Vintage Machinery Club 51st Vintage Working Rally on Saturday August 9 and Sunday August 10 His Majesty The King has sent his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the Pride of Devon Traction engine.
In a reply to Ruth Brooking the Head of Royal Correspondence said:
“I can tell you that His Majesty is always deeply touched to hear of those who devote enormous amounts of time and energy to community-spirited endeavours and hopes that you will be so kind as to extend The King’s warmest congratulations and good wishes to Mr Matthew Shutes on the one-hundredth anniversary of Pride of Devon.”
Ruth also has a letter from The King in reply to a letter last year about the 50th anniversary of the rally last year.
The weekend showcases vintage combines, binders cutting corn along with horse drawn ploughs. Many tractor, car, commercial vehicle and motorbike owners displaying their collections, who are happy to talk about the history of their vehicle. Family fun for all with a craft tent, entertainment for children, pets corner, trade stands and a fully licensed beer tent.
The event features around 10 traction engines, 30 classic tractors and 100 vintage tractors.
Demonstrations in the main ring and the outer fields give visitors a fascinating glimpse into how farming was done in the past, and even included displays of the original horsepower - ploughing with horse teams.
There are also static displays of old tractors and a huge range of other vehicles and engines, alongside all kinds of entertainment, and refreshments including the all-important bar.
The working field is also a great attraction allowing people to see the old and unusual machinery, including the massive ploughing engines working.
What is different about the rally is that it’s not a static display.
It is working, and people that come can actually see these things being used.
Location: Sorley Cross, Kingsbridge TQ7 4AF on the A381
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.