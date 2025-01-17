Recently Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and their flank team Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team, joined forces as part of a search and rescue exercise at Bantham.
As part of the exercise the teams were tasked by HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall -Area 10 Commander to locate a missing individual whose car had been found in the car park. Splitting up into search teams, a large area was covered and after a short while the ‘casualty’ was located.
Because of the ‘casualty’s’ location at the bottom of the cliff, a rope rescue system was immediately set up to complete the rescue.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team said: “It was a great exercise for both teams, and special thanks to Bantham Estate Devon for letting us use the estate for the exercise.”
Remember in a coastal emergency you can dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.