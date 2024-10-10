Local photographer Martyn Norsworthy is celebrating further success in the first ever Global Photography Awards.
The International Awards Associate (IAA) joined forces with the Global Photography Awards in announcing Martyn Norsworthy as a multi Winner of three Gold and seven Silver Awards in the Fine Art Pets and People Wedding Categories of its inaugural competition.
This competition celebrates exceptional photographers from around the globe.
Demonstrating a global significance, the award attracted more than 2,000 entries from over 35 countries, featuring participants from the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, France, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, and others.
Martyn demonstrated extraordinary skills, exemplifying their remarkable global appeal and impact.
“I am so very happy to have woken up to this news today.
“10 images entered and all winning awards of silvers and golds.
“It’s a great honour to receive these from a new exciting competition.
“A new set of Awards to add to my list” said Martyn.
“The launch of this award marks a celebration of photography’s power to connect and inspire,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.
“The diversity of submissions has given us a glimpse into unique perspectives from all over the world.
“Our jury was moved by the stories behind each image, showcasing the depth of emotion and creativity that photography can evoke.”
Comprising some of the world's foremost photographers, the Global Photography Awards carefully curates its jury to uphold the highest standards for the awards.
Among the distinguished members of the jury are Yvon Jolivet (Canada), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Abhijit Bose (India), Pieter Clicteur (Belgium), Benny Lau (Hong Kong SAR), and Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), alongside other esteemed professionals, each bringing their unique expertise and passion to ensure the evaluation process is conducted with the utmost excellence.
"Announcing the winners of this inaugural award has been a tribute to the dedication of photographers worldwide,” said Thomas.
“These exceptional works represent the heart of the global photography community.
Each piece celebrated today reflects the collective spirit and influence that continues to shape a thriving creative environment, inspiring the next generation of photographers."
The Global Photography Awards (GPA) is an international photography awards that celebrates photographers from all backgrounds and perspectives, fostering creativity and excellence on a global scale. The award presents the identity of each photographer, displaying the beauty and elegance of creations worldwide.