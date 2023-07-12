Kingsbridge and District Camera Club (KDCC) have been celebrating the incredible work of their members at their annual photography exhibition.
The exhibition, which was set up on Monday, July 11, in Kingsbridge Market Hall, was open from Tuesday until Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.
It included pictures from a range of artists, from landscapes depicting the natural world to work created through image manipulation.
Kate Barnett, Programme Secretary, explained that anyone is welcome in the club, regardless of photographic experience: “We’re a very friendly, welcoming club... we welcome people of all ages and (all) genders.”
The group have a variety of activities that they take part in throughout the year, such as inviting speakers to come and talk to members, photo challenges, going on photoshoots and lots of competitions.
Some of their competitions are open, and others include the British Wildlife Competition and the Western Counties Photographic Federation (WCPF) competitions.
“(We just) have a lot of fun basically,” said Kate.
The group currently has around 30 members, with a large amount of these members being female.
Kate said: “Interestingly we are half male, half female which is unusual for camera clubs. It’s usually male-dominated.”
She said of the exhibition: “Its whatever people want to do so you’ve got everything from landscape, to creative work using photoshop to wildlife through photo manipulation in other ways.”
Unlike many other local clubs, the group expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many people picking up the hobby of photography to use as an outlet and coping mechanism during the country’s period of lockdown.
Kate said: “we actually did well in Covid because we kept things going. We couldn’t meet face to face, obviously, but we had a Whatsapp presence and a Zoom presence and we transferred all our meetings that we could to Zoom and we kept things going, so I think we were a bit of a lifeline to some people.
“You could still go out on your own, you could take your photos and you could share them, so we actually grew in Covid.”
The exhibition has allowed members to showcase the projects they’ve been working on, from photographs taken of the beautiful South West country sides to images captured around Europe.
The exhibition has been a huge success, and saw 144 visitors on Tuesday, the day it opened.
A spokesperson for the club thanked everyone who helped set up the exhibition.
They said: “Fantastic teamwork and enthusiasm from everyone last night as we set up the Market Hall with our Annual Exhibition.”