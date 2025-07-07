Founded in 2016 by a small group of local men, MANdate meets on the third Tuesday of every month. The evenings usually begin with a shared meal, followed by a talk or activity. At the heart of it all is connection, the chance to share life’s joys, struggles, anxieties and experiences in a safe and welcoming setting. It is a place of comradeship, where skills, stories and laughter are shared, and friendships are forged.
Paul Leather, organiser and co-founder of MANdate, said: "Men need each other. They need opportunities to build strong, supportive relationships, places where they can be authentic, confide, advise and share. MANdate is such a space."
The next MANdate gathering will take place on Tuesday, July 22, at 7pm at South Hams Chapel on Fore Street, opposite Kingsbridge Barber. It promises to be a relaxed ‘Chilli & Chat’ evening, offering great food for a fiver and plenty of good company. Anyone interested is encouraged to email [email protected] to help with catering numbers.
The roots of the group go back to 2012 when a group of men from Kingsbridge travelled to North Yorkshire to attend an Angus Buchan ‘Mighty Men’ rally. Inspired by the powerful Christian message and witnessing the dramatic healing and recovery of their friend Dave from alcohol addiction, the seeds of MANdate were sown.
The group’s name, suggested by a woman at church, reflects both its purpose and a playful twist. A mandate is an instruction, but MANdate also symbolises men setting a date to come together intentionally to talk, listen, encourage and enjoy each other’s company. Central to everything MANdate does is the Christian faith. Whether strong or weak in faith, saint or sinner, experienced or just curious, all men are welcome.
