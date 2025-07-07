Founded in 2016 by a small group of local men, MANdate meets on the third Tuesday of every month. The evenings usually begin with a shared meal, followed by a talk or activity. At the heart of it all is connection, the chance to share life’s joys, struggles, anxieties and experiences in a safe and welcoming setting. It is a place of comradeship, where skills, stories and laughter are shared, and friendships are forged.